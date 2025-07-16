If you would be so kind, I ask that you take the poll at the end of this article because I could not believe what I heard earlier this week.

On the afternoon show on New Jersey 101.5, my co-host Jeff and I were talking about tendencies people have with their cell phones.

For instance, how many pictures people have saved, how many unread emails they keep in their inbox, or even unread text messages, etc.

How often do you clear notifications?

Seriously, does it not give you a little bit of agida when you see the little red circle with a high number of notifications over your email or text message app?

Just me?

It turns out people are far too comfortable (in my opinion) letting those red dot notification numbers pile up.

I’ve had one unread message in my Gmail for a while and, honestly, just seeing it stresses me out.

As for work email, I don’t even let that pile up when I’m on vacation. I’m one of those people who check daily just to get rid of all of the messages.

I’m a little more lenient with photos because I understand that people want to cherish those memories, although I am questioning of the people who keep the outtakes of a photo.

I seemed to be outnumbered in terms of running a tight ship in terms of notifications and letting them add up, so now I’m asking you.

Please let me know in the poll below if I’m beyond neurotic about my phone maintenance.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

