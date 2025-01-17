Philly’s favorite ‘make your own flavor’ ice cream spot comes to NJ

So many of our listeners who call in from Philadelphia talk about an iconic Philly ice cream shop called Scoop DeVille.

They have been serving customers since 1989. And what contributes to their wild popularity is their unique over-the-top offerings that you basically create yourself. That’s why I am so excited for their New Jersey location in Haddon. Get ready to run because opening day is Jan. 22!

This isn’t just any ice cream shop. Scoop DeVille is famous for their custom soft-serve blends. We’re talking about creating your very own ice cream flavor on the spot.

Want bacon and banana in your cone? Go for it. Gummy bears and peanut butter? Sure. The possibilities are endless, and that’s exactly why people are obsessed.

The new shop is taking over 101 Haddon Ave., a building with its own sweet history. It was once a Carvel and most recently a Rita’s Water Ice, so frozen treats have been a thing here for a while. Now, it’s Scoop DeVille’s turn to carry on that legacy.

Owner Spencer Phillips, a former Penn student, was once just a loyal customer. Eventually, he and his wife took over the business, and after moving to Haddonfield, they knew South Jersey needed a Scoop DeVille. Now, they’re making it happen.

The menu is beyond loaded with Fresh-baked cookies for ice cream sandwiches, acai and mango bowls, vegan ice cream, and even vegan breakfast sandwiches like the McReeky (grilled tofu, cheddar, and sausage on an English muffin.Yum.) Oh, and they do catering too.

Mark your calendar for January 22nd. This is one sweet spot you don’t want to miss.

Scoop DeVille – Haddon Township

101 Haddon Ave, Haddon Township, NJ 08108

