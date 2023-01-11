Philly’s famed Geno’s Steaks is now open in New Jersey

Geno’s Steaks, the South Philly institution since 1966 (and rival to Pat’s), is now open in New Jersey. Well, sort of.

Foodie Hall, the e-restaurant innovation that only offers delivery or take out from its eight restaurants, has now added Geno’s to their roster.

Foodie Hall is in Cherry Hill.

Dan Goldberg, Foodie Hall’s founder, told JerseyBites.com,

Geno’s Steaks has been a beloved Philadelphia institution for more than 50 years, and since we were looking to add a cheesesteak concept to our repertoire, we knew this was the right move,” said Goldberg. “We’ve been discussing this partnership with Geno for some time now, and it’s been really incredible to learn about all that goes into creating his delicious sandwiches. We’re super excited to bring such an iconic brand to South Jersey.

This is the first Geno’s location outside of Philadelphia; the Foodie Hall website says:

We believe the best ingredients make the best Philly cheesesteak and promise you can taste the difference! We’ll fill you in (then we’ll fill you up). We use only the best, thinly sliced rib-eye steak so it grills up nice and juicy (never greasy). Our onions are always fresh, our bread always comes straight from the oven, and our cheese…well it’s cheese. You can never really go wrong with cheese.

The other virtual restaurants open in Foodie Hall include Criss Crust Pizza, DaNick’s Craft Burgers, Simply Fowl, Mac N Toasty, Dando Tacos, Fornire Italian Kitchen, Canting Wok and Noodle Bar.

