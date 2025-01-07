Philly-based bar taking over shuttered tap house in Wildwood, NJ

Philly-based bar taking over shuttered tap house in Wildwood, NJ

Canva

WILDWOOD — It didn't take long for the sun to rise on a building that was recently left vacant for the first time in 17 years.

Goodnight Irene's is out, and a new bar-restaurant is moving in.

The Pennsylvania-based operation made the move official to the public with a social media post on Monday.

The Rook plans to open along Pacific Ave. this spring, according to the post.

Goodnight Irene's, Wildwood (Google Street View)
loading...

The Rook already has a location in Manayunk, a neighborhood in Philadelphia. It opened right before the pandemic impacted operations in 2020 and managed to remain in business.

SEE ALSO: NJ country bar named among top "new attractions" in the U.S.

"We're bringing our Philly-inspired menu with a seafood shore twist, signature cocktails, and, of course, the good vibes you know and love to the Wildwood community," The Rook wrote on Instagram.

The post features some renderings of renovations planned for the property.

"We can't wait to meet new faces, reconnect with old friends, and become a part of this vibrant town," The Rook wrote. "The countdown is on, and we've got lots of exciting updates coming your way as we get closer to opening."

Goodnight Irene's announced in November that it would be closing for good.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Highest-rated breweries in New Jersey

Looking to sample some local beers near you? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated breweries in New Jersey using data from Tripadvisor.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey

Ranked by county, this is where New Jersey police made the most DUI arrests from July 2023 through June 2024.

Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Filed Under: Cape May County, Close to PA, Wildwood
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM