WILDWOOD — It didn't take long for the sun to rise on a building that was recently left vacant for the first time in 17 years.

Goodnight Irene's is out, and a new bar-restaurant is moving in.

The Pennsylvania-based operation made the move official to the public with a social media post on Monday.

The Rook plans to open along Pacific Ave. this spring, according to the post.

Goodnight Irene's, Wildwood (Google Street View) Goodnight Irene's, Wildwood (Google Street View) loading...

The Rook already has a location in Manayunk, a neighborhood in Philadelphia. It opened right before the pandemic impacted operations in 2020 and managed to remain in business.

"We're bringing our Philly-inspired menu with a seafood shore twist, signature cocktails, and, of course, the good vibes you know and love to the Wildwood community," The Rook wrote on Instagram.

The post features some renderings of renovations planned for the property.

"We can't wait to meet new faces, reconnect with old friends, and become a part of this vibrant town," The Rook wrote. "The countdown is on, and we've got lots of exciting updates coming your way as we get closer to opening."

Goodnight Irene's announced in November that it would be closing for good.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Highest-rated breweries in New Jersey Looking to sample some local beers near you? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated breweries in New Jersey using data from Tripadvisor. Gallery Credit: Stacker