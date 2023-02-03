▪️ NJ police launched investigation after tip from law enforcement in Colorado

▪️ Warren County suspect was tracked down within 12 hours

▪️ State is handling the child sex assault case against 22-year-old Phillipsburg man

A 22-year-old Warren County man has been accused of producing sexual abuse material of a 3-year-old girl and sharing it on the internet.

State Attorney General Matthew Platkin and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan announced the charges against Jabari Amador, of Phillipsburg, on Wednesday.

An investigation was launched in NJ after law enforcement in Colorado contacted police on Jan. 12, about files of the toddler victim found during a 34-year-old man's arrest in that state.

Warren County

NJ law enforcement was able to identify the suspect, execute a search warrant and make an arrest in less than 12 hours, according to Division of Criminal Justice Director Pearl Minato.

“This case is a great example of how law enforcement nationwide is working together across state lines to confront the threat of online predators and protect our children," she said.

Detectives seized numerous digital devices from Amador’s home and found that he had produced and shared the child sexual abuse material.

Amador has been charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of children for manufacturing child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

He also faced second-degree counts of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of children for distribution of over 25 items of child sex abuse material and third-degree endangering the welfare of children for possession of such material.

Amador was being held in Warren County jail, pending trial.

The state Division of Criminal Justice is prosecuting the case.

Similar child sex predator case in Hudson County

Joseph Suarez, of West New York (Hudson County Prosecutor's Office)

In Hudson County, a 31-year-old man — previously found with a stash of child sexual abuse material — recently also faced additional charges in connection with sex crimes against a 4-year-old girl.

Joseph Suarez, of West New York, has now been charged with aggravated sexual assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated sexual assault.

“People who manufacture and traffic in child sexual abuse materials inflict unimaginable harm on victims who often suffer from it throughout their entire lives,” Platkin said on Wednesday in a written statement.

“We will do everything we can to stop adults who abuse, exploit and hurt children and hold them accountable for their crimes.”

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

