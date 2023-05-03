Phillipsburg juveniles busted for jumping NJ resident after school

Phillipsburg juveniles busted for jumping NJ resident after school

⬜ Group of NJ juveniles accused of jumping a local resident after school

⬜ Aggravated assault charges are filed against 7 minors, police say

⬜ Phillipsburg struggling for months with rowdy behavior by young teens

PHILLIPSBURG — A group of teens has been busted by police for an after-school brawl — in the second such incident in two months.

The April 26 incident around 3:45 p.m. involved Phillipsburg teens walking after school who attacked a resident, according to Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer.

(Google Maps, Phillipsburg police)
loading...

Seven juveniles were charged with third-degree counts of aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and criminal restraint with the risk of serious bodily injury.

⬜ Phillipsburg struggling for months with rowdy, sometimes aggressive, juveniles

In March, nine juveniles were charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy after an accused attack involving Phillipsburg middle and high schoolers.

loading...

Back in September, Phillipsburg cracked down on its local curfew, saying it was a zero tolerance approach needed after law enforcement incidents involving minors.

The local ordinances ban kids younger than 18 from being out in public places after 10 p.m. without an adult chaperone.

Violators of the curfew could be slapped with a $1,000 fine.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

