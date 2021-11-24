WILLINGBORO — A monthlong investigation that took authorities across the Delaware River has resulted in the arrest of a 20-year-old Philadelphia resident, now charged with attempted murder and other offenses stemming from a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said in a release that Lamar Johnson was arrested Nov. 15 in Sharon Hill, Pa., after the Oct. 11 incident outside Willingboro Town Center on Route 130, in which Nasir Phillips, 19, of Willingboro, was shot in the hand and abdomen while sitting in his car.

Prosecutors allege that Johnson became aware that Phillips was located at the shopping plaza, trailed him as he left a sandwich shop, and then opened fire.

Phillips was taken first to Virtua Willingboro Hospital, then airlifted to Cooper University Hospital's Camden trauma center, for treatment of his wounds.

No further information was given about any prior familiarity Johnson and Phillips might have had with each other.

Johnson is charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, and third-degree aggravated assault.

He waived extradition and was transported to the Burlington County Jail. A detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.

