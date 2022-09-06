Philadelphia man arrested for Somerset County, NJ homicide in 2020
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A Pennsylvania man has been arrested for the April 2020 homicide of a Franklin Township resident, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office has announced.
Juaquan Fitzgerald, 33, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawfully disturbing human remains, and weapons offenses.
According to officials, Fitzgerald is responsible for the death of 27-year-old Duane Banks, whose body was found in a wooded area near the rear of his residence on Park Street on Apr. 29, 2020.
Officers confirmed the presence of the body and immediately secured the area as a crime scene. An autopsy determined that the death was the result of a homicide.
A lengthy investigation ultimately resulted in Fitzgerald's arrest on Aug. 31, in Philadelphia.
He'll remain lodged in a Philadelphia correctional facility pending an extradition hearing.
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
