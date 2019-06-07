The industry group BIO gave "Givernor" Phil Murphy "Governor of the Year" award Thursday night in Philadelphia. BIO stands for Biotechnology Innovation Organization and they wished to recognize our governor for his dedication and leadership in strengthening New Jersey's bioscience industry. What he did was try and take the totalitarian boot of the state off on the neck of a very vital industry in the state.

One of the few that hasn't fled the over-regulated, overtaxed state in favor of so many other freer states in the country. It's an important industry for the future of our state and the world. Whatever tax breaks and incentives he has bestowed upon them, should apply to every other industry and citizen in New Jersey, but sadly it doesn't.

We are still the highest in property taxes and near the top of the list in least business friendly states in the nation. My group BILE, different from BIO, stands for Believers In Liberty and Enterprise. It's a group that represents every other group and individual in the state that just wants the same opportunities to thrive without the heavy hand on state government choking them. The secondary definition of 'bile' is anger and irritability. A state most taxpayers in New Jersey find themselves in constantly. So from all of the members of BILE, we say 'Givernor' Murphy is the worst Governor of the year and perhaps the century.

Here is a list of groups that are not honoring Phunky Phace Phil with the same reverence.

HOME OWNERS

CONSUMERS

LEGAL GUN OWNERS

LICENSED DRIVERS

SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS

NJ TRANSIT COMMUTERS

VACATION PROPERTY OWNERS

VACATIONERS

MARIJUANA USERS

Need I go on? Suffice it to say whatever group wants to give this governor a "Governor of the Year" award, pretty much stands alone!

More from New Jersey 101.5: