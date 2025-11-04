You’ll never catch me handing out compliments to politicians for free, especially to Gov. Murphy, but I've got to give credit where it’s due.

The one thing Phil Murphy is actually doing right is rolling out the red carpet for the film industry.

Photo by Hannah Wernecke on Unsplash Photo by Hannah Wernecke on Unsplash loading...

Hollywood comes to Bayonne: Paramount Skydance signs major deal

Between Netflix, Lionsgate, and now Paramount Skydance setting up shop here, New Jersey is finally cashing in on one of the easiest money makers around.

According to Erin Vogt’s article, Paramount Skydance just signed a huge deal to become the main tenant at the new 1888 Studios in Bayonne.

We’re talking about a 10-year lease on a 285,000-square-foot facility that’s still under construction.

The place will have 19 buildings, including sound stages, post-production offices, and parking for more than 2,000 cars. Basically, Bayonne’s about to look a lot more like Hollywood.

And this comes right on the heels of Netflix turning the old Fort Monmouth military base into a full-blown production campus, and Lionsgate building its own studio in Newark. It’s wild, in just a few years, Jersey’s gone from being the place filmmakers drive through to being the place they film in.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva loading...

Tax incentives turn New Jersey into Hollywood East

The secret is simple: tax incentives.

Murphy’s administration made it worth it for studios to shoot here, expanded already existing incentives and it’s paying off big time. Every crew member, catering company, lighting tech, and truck driver working on these productions means more jobs and more money flowing into our state.

Obviously, local small businesses get a boost from the activity, real estate values can increase when people realize that you don’t have to live in NY to be close to “The Industry.”

Photo by Alex Litvin Photo by Alex Litvin loading...

New Jersey’s cinematic comeback

Not only that, but I think New Jersey locations with varying landscapes and beautiful scenery can be good for tourism too, dispelling the notion that all we are a bunch of oil refineries and go-go bars.

The governor’s always been great at spending our money, but this time he figured out a way to bring some in. Hollywood’s officially found its East Coast home, and it’s right here in New Jersey.

And who knows? Maybe more studios are on the way.

LOOK: Which movies were filmed in New Jersey? Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in New Jersey using data from Movie Locations , with additional information about each film collected from IMDb Gallery Credit: Stacker

Report a correction 👈