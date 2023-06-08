Pets can get sick from wildfire smoke – How to keep them safe

🔺 Wildfire smoke can effect pets as well as humans

🔺 Veterinarians urge you to limit time outside

🔺 How to know if your pet is sick from wildfire smoke

As New Jersey is choked by the wildfire smoke billowing in from Canada, we are being told to stay inside and keep doors and windows closed.

But what out our pets who have to go outside to do their business?

Dogs, cats and other pets can be seriously impacted by the toxic particulate contained in the wildfire smoke, and veterinarians are cautioning about letting them spend too much time outside.

Dr. Matt Spiegle of Vetster urges pet parents to minimize your pet's exposure to smoke by keeping them indoors as much as possible.

When you do have to allow your pet outside for potty breaks, make them brief, and bring them back inside quickly.

Safeguard your home/Safeguard your pets

Dr. Spiegle also recommends the following:

🔺 Keep windows and doors closed to prevent smoke from entering your home. Ensure that there are no gaps or openings where smoke can seep in.

🔺Consider using air purifiers with HEPA filters to improve indoor air quality. These filters can help remove smoke particles and other pollutants from the air, providing a safer environment for your pets.

🔺Avoid or minimize outdoor activities, such as walks or playtime, during times when smoke levels are high.

How do I know if my pet is sick?

Just like humans, our pets can get sick if they are exposed to heavy smoke for an extended period of time, but you may not recognize the signs that something is wrong.

These are the signs to look for:

🔺Coughing

🔺Difficulty breathing

🔺Increased breathing

🔺Disorientation or stumbling

🔺Eye irritation

🔺Nasal discharge

🔺Fatigue or weakness

🔺Reduced appetite and/or thirst

If you notice any of these signs, contact your veterinarian immediately.

