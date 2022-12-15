Pet Expo coming to NJ sounds completely bonkers and totally fun

Just after the holidays are through the 22nd Super Pet Expo comes to the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison and it sounds both ridiculous and amazing.

Sure there are practical reasons to go. Toys, treats, pet gifts, grooming supplies and exhibitors offering services for food and daycare, grooming, adoption, pet healthcare, etc.. But listen to what else will be going on.

Dexter will be there. No, not the principled killer from the TV show played by Michael C. Hall.

The other Dexter. The dog that is a social media star who walks upright on his hind legs because of an injury.

Huh. Okay. This somehow made the pooch a celebrity. He has his own Instagram. And it has 167k followers.

Want your own pet to become a star? If you have a pet with a unique talent you can bring it to the expo to meet a Hollywood pet star trainer for an audition.

There’s also going to be a comedy show for people and their dogs.

…their…dogs? Will they get the jokes? Will the comedy show have a two-bowl minimum?

Two Shih Tzus walk into a bar.

There’s also a high-fashion pet show in play. I can only assume this involves a runway with dogs prancing up and down dressed in haute couture.

Also scheduled are celebrity canines showing off their gymnastics and Frisbee skills. And even dachshund racing.

It all sounds a bit bonkers but this just might be the silliness you need as the post-holiday blues set in.

The 22nd Super Pet Expo will be at the New Jersey Convention Center January 6, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday January 7, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, January 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Tickets range from $10 to $20 and can be purchased here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: