Person who left bag of human bones at NJ park leads cops to more

ALPINE — Authorities have found more human remains at Palisades Interstate Park after a bag of human bones was left hanging on the door of a snack stand this week.

Bergen County prosecutors on Wednesday said authorities identified the person who had left the bag of bones, which was found Monday morning by employees of the snack stand at Stateline Lookout. Investigators determined the remains were human.

The person led investigators to the area where those bones had been found. Police discovered more bones and personal items.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said the bones will be compared to missing persons records in an effort to identify the remains.

Prosecutors declined to say whether the person found the bones already in the bag or whether they collected the bones before leaving the bag at the snack stand.

Stateline Lookout is at the highest point of the Palisades Cliffs at the New Jersey/New York border. It has trails for hiking and cross-country skiing. The old Route 9W is closed to traffic and used for walking and cycling.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5