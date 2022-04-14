Perfect your swing at these great NJ batting cages

Baseball season has just begun. That means all the baseball cages are open for the season awaiting every aspiring MLB player in town.

I always loved dropping off and picking up my kids at the batting cages as I knew the day would always end with a delicious cone of ice cream, the perfect post-practice snack. If you are looking for a great batting cage to check out for this season, you’re in luck.

Here are some of Jersey’s best:

Lefty's Sports Academy

Located in Clifton, New Jersey Lefty’s has over 20,000 square feet of space to utilize. Lefty’s offers private lessons in addition to access to automated machines and training fields. You can come practice individually or with a group, making it a fun afternoon activity with friends. Find out more here.

Cric Max Sports Facility

Circ Max in Old Bridge is a great facility to come to if you don’t have an appointment but are interested in having a walk-in session. They also take appointments if you are looking to practice with high-end equipment. Find out more.

PS2 Athletics

This Wayne batting facility boasts over 36,000 square feet of space where you can train among several machines. From batting cages that can be modified to your needs to plenty of land this is a great facility to come to if you are looking to be productive.

AllSport NJ

At AllSport in Long Branch, you can rent baseball cages for just you or an entire team, if preferred. This facility has minimal equipment but is a great place to come if you are looking to get a few swings in and have some fun.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: