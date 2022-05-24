Pepsi-roni pizza? It’s happening with these other weird food combinations

Just when you think you've heard everything comes cola-infused pepperoni by Pepsi. My Italian grandmothers are turning over in their graves. But this is real and the Pepsi-Roni pizza launched Friday, May 20.

Pepsi Celebrates Pizza Goes #BetterWithPepsi & Teams Up With Culinary Institute Of America (CIA) Consulting To Reimagine America's Favorite Pizza Topping Getty Images for Pepsi loading...

My first thought when I saw this was that someone spilled their Pepsi on their pizza and thus a trend was born but alas, this actually came from the Culinary Institute of America.

What they did was "replace the pepperoni's usual water content with a reduction of Pepsi's zero sugar resulting in "a delightfully sweet and citrusy Pepsi kick [that] complements the salty, fatty, umami flavors of smoked pepperoni."

Pepsi Celebrates Pizza Goes #BetterWithPepsi & Teams Up With Culinary Institute Of America (CIA) Consulting To Reimagine America's Favorite Pizza Topping Getty Images for Pepsi loading...

The Pepsi-roni pizza was rolled out for one day only in New York and now the soda company will try Los Angeles, Miami, Detroit, and Chicago. So far no plans for New Jersey. Thank God.

Pepsi Celebrates Pizza Goes #BetterWithPepsi & Teams Up With Culinary Institute Of America (CIA) Consulting To Reimagine America's Favorite Pizza Topping Getty Images for Pepsi loading...

So I started thinking if people will put Pepsi in the pepperoni, what else would they do? Especially now that we have legalized recreational marijuana, this could lead to some really weird food combinations like these;

Valeria Jobst Morgan

garlic parmesan soft pretzel dipped in chocolate

Alan Ellis

Tomato soup with hot dogs, shredded cheese, mushrooms, & bacon bits.

Sharon Mortimer Abruzzese

Crunchy Cheetos and cottage cheese

Chrissy B Harris

My husband eats pizza with apple sauce

Martin Mcloughlin

2 Soft and stale ginger snaps with 1 slice of American cheese in between.

Don’t knock it till you try it

Samuel Flesher

Bananas and cream cheese, don’t knock it till ya try it!

Debbie Martinez

Pickles and cheese

Sierra Catheryn

Pb&j with Doritos in the middle

Gigi Luigi

Strawberries with a little pepper on them.

Paul Marzano

Vinegar on pizza - really good

Brian T Nolan

Burger King French fries dipped in a chocolate shake.

Ellis Philly

Bacon Cheeseburger with Peanut Butter and a side of Jelly for dipping

Linda Lee Lucas Huston

Shrimp and peanuts..and I was pregnant

Jason Allentoff

Mayo on french fries

Rye bread with butter and ketchup - don't knock it until you try it

Cindy Zwicker

Canned Sardines ( minus the oil) mashed in cream cheese with a slice of onion on pumpernickel bread !

Tom Mannis

Oatmeal cookies with mustard on them

Denise Dougherty-Raffaele

Banana & bacon sandwich with balsamic vinaigrette

Howard Vogel

Green eggs and ham

Stephen Rothandler

Chocolate chip cookies with salsa

Annmarie McHugh

Grilled cheese with thin layer of strawberry preserves

James Weaber

Scrapple with grape jelly

Allen Foster

Cream cheese and mustard on hard pretzels… root beer and orange soda… hotdogs with peanut butter

Jill Zutty

Meatball omelette! It was delicious!! Very Jersey!! I dared to be different and create

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Gravy or sauce? These restaurants make the best red in Central Jersey