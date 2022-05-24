Pepsi-roni pizza? It&#8217;s happening with these other weird food combinations

Pepsi-roni pizza? It’s happening with these other weird food combinations

Just when you think you've heard everything comes cola-infused pepperoni by Pepsi. My Italian grandmothers are turning over in their graves. But this is real and the Pepsi-Roni pizza launched Friday, May 20.

My first thought when I saw this was that someone spilled their Pepsi on their pizza and thus a trend was born but alas, this actually came from the Culinary Institute of America.

What they did was "replace the pepperoni's usual water content with a reduction of Pepsi's zero sugar resulting in "a delightfully sweet and citrusy Pepsi kick [that] complements the salty, fatty, umami flavors of smoked pepperoni."

The Pepsi-roni pizza was rolled out for one day only in New York and now the soda company will try Los Angeles, Miami, Detroit, and Chicago. So far no plans for New Jersey. Thank God.

So I started thinking if people will put Pepsi in the pepperoni, what else would they do? Especially now  that we have legalized recreational marijuana, this could lead to some really weird food combinations like these;

garlic parmesan soft pretzel dipped in chocolate

Tomato soup with hot dogs, shredded cheese, mushrooms, & bacon bits.

Crunchy Cheetos and cottage cheese

My husband eats pizza with apple sauce

2 Soft and stale ginger snaps with 1 slice of American cheese in between.
Don’t knock it till you try it

Bananas and cream cheese, don’t knock it till ya try it!

Pickles and cheese

Pb&j with Doritos in the middle

Strawberries with a little pepper on them.

Vinegar on pizza - really good

Burger King French fries dipped in a chocolate shake.

Bacon Cheeseburger with Peanut Butter and a side of Jelly for dipping

Shrimp and peanuts..and I was pregnant

Mayo on french fries
Rye bread with butter and ketchup - don't knock it until you try it

Canned Sardines ( minus the oil) mashed in cream cheese with a slice of onion on pumpernickel bread !

Oatmeal cookies with mustard on them

Banana & bacon sandwich with balsamic vinaigrette

Green eggs and ham

Chocolate chip cookies with salsa

Grilled cheese with thin layer of strawberry preserves

Scrapple with grape jelly

Cream cheese and mustard on hard pretzels… root beer and orange soda… hotdogs with peanut butter

Meatball omelette! It was delicious!! Very Jersey!! I dared to be different and create

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

