Pepsi-roni pizza? It’s happening with these other weird food combinations
Just when you think you've heard everything comes cola-infused pepperoni by Pepsi. My Italian grandmothers are turning over in their graves. But this is real and the Pepsi-Roni pizza launched Friday, May 20.
My first thought when I saw this was that someone spilled their Pepsi on their pizza and thus a trend was born but alas, this actually came from the Culinary Institute of America.
What they did was "replace the pepperoni's usual water content with a reduction of Pepsi's zero sugar resulting in "a delightfully sweet and citrusy Pepsi kick [that] complements the salty, fatty, umami flavors of smoked pepperoni."
The Pepsi-roni pizza was rolled out for one day only in New York and now the soda company will try Los Angeles, Miami, Detroit, and Chicago. So far no plans for New Jersey. Thank God.
So I started thinking if people will put Pepsi in the pepperoni, what else would they do? Especially now that we have legalized recreational marijuana, this could lead to some really weird food combinations like these;
Valeria Jobst Morgan
garlic parmesan soft pretzel dipped in chocolate
Alan Ellis
Tomato soup with hot dogs, shredded cheese, mushrooms, & bacon bits.
Sharon Mortimer Abruzzese
Crunchy Cheetos and cottage cheese
Chrissy B Harris
My husband eats pizza with apple sauce
Martin Mcloughlin
2 Soft and stale ginger snaps with 1 slice of American cheese in between.
Don’t knock it till you try it
Samuel Flesher
Bananas and cream cheese, don’t knock it till ya try it!
Debbie Martinez
Pickles and cheese
Sierra Catheryn
Pb&j with Doritos in the middle
Gigi Luigi
Strawberries with a little pepper on them.
Paul Marzano
Vinegar on pizza - really good
Brian T Nolan
Burger King French fries dipped in a chocolate shake.
Ellis Philly
Bacon Cheeseburger with Peanut Butter and a side of Jelly for dipping
Linda Lee Lucas Huston
Shrimp and peanuts..and I was pregnant
Jason Allentoff
Mayo on french fries
Rye bread with butter and ketchup - don't knock it until you try it
Cindy Zwicker
Canned Sardines ( minus the oil) mashed in cream cheese with a slice of onion on pumpernickel bread !
Tom Mannis
Oatmeal cookies with mustard on them
Denise Dougherty-Raffaele
Banana & bacon sandwich with balsamic vinaigrette
Howard Vogel
Green eggs and ham
Stephen Rothandler
Chocolate chip cookies with salsa
Annmarie McHugh
Grilled cheese with thin layer of strawberry preserves
James Weaber
Scrapple with grape jelly
Allen Foster
Cream cheese and mustard on hard pretzels… root beer and orange soda… hotdogs with peanut butter
Jill Zutty
Meatball omelette! It was delicious!! Very Jersey!! I dared to be different and create
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.