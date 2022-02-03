Wednesday, Feb. 2, was Groundhog Day, and the attention was focused on a rodent in a remote part of Pennsylvania called Punxsutawney.

Maybe because it's because "Groundhog Day" is one of my favorite movies, or my affection for small-town America, but I've always wanted to spend Groundhog Day there, just once. Some items on my list are simple but iconic Americana.

The Kentucky Derby is on the list. I've been fortunate enough to realize one of my biggest bucket list items and travel to Italy to meet my father's relatives.

Jumping out of a plane and skydiving is one of the big ones for a lot of people, including me. One that I can hopefully check off the list soon is a fishing trip to Ireland. Not so much for the fishing but just to be in Ireland for a week or two is a dream.

We asked our listeners what was on their bucket list and here are some of the typical and unusual responses we got.

New Jerseyans have these destinations high atop their bucket lists

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: