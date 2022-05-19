Pennsylvania Lyft driver praised for refusing ride to racist couple

James Bode, a Lyft Driver, from the Lehigh Valley, is being praised for kicking a couple out of his car over the weekend after they made racist marks.

Bode posted the dashcam video on his Facebook page from the ride, which appeared to originate Friday evening (May 13). It apparently began in Catasauqua, PA outside of a bar — Fossil's Last Stand.

You can view the raw video, which is still posted on Bode's Facebook page, by clicking here. We must warn you, however, that it contains incredibly graphic and racist language.

In the video, we can see a female passenger enter the car, and as she enters, she can be heard saying, "Wow, you're like a white guy."

James Bode via Facebook James Bode via Facebook loading...

Bode, appeared to be confused by the comments, and questioned her surprise by saying, "why's that? Excuse me?"

The woman continues to slide across the backseat as a male passenger waits to enter the car.

“You’re like a normal guy... like you speak English,” she said as she kind of patted Bode on the shoulder. "Sorry."

James Bode via Facebook James Bode via Facebook loading...

Bode then canceled the ride by telling the woman to get out of the car.

"You can get out of the car. That's inappropriate." "If somebody was not white sitting in this seat, what would be the difference."

The woman's male companion continues to engage in a fight with the driver using profane language as he exits the car.

James Bode via Facebook James Bode via Facebook loading...

The woman at the center of the video is actually the bar's owner, Jackie Harford, according to reporting from both The Philadelphia Inquirer and The Morning Call.

The video has immediately gone viral online since it was posted online late Friday night.

In fact, The Morning Call reported that the bar appeared to be closed both Saturday and Saturday. Her professional and personal social media accounts online appear to have been deactivated, as of Monday afternoon.

Bode, for his part, has been praised as a hero online this weekend. In a follow-up post, he thanked everyone for their support, but he noted how wrong this type of behavior can be.

James Bode via Facebook James Bode via Facebook loading...

"This is the way it should be everywhere, every time. I shouldn’t be 'the guy' who did it or said it we should all be that person," he wrote Sunday morning. "Speak up if you’re uncomfortable with it because it makes them uncomfortable, as they should be."

