Peeling back the curtain on a dry Labor Day weekend … until Monday

Did you get some rain yesterday? It was a pretty dreary day all around New Jersey, but that should not be the case again until, well, a day that everybody usually has off from work so they can barbecue.

Let's not get there yet. Thursday will be sunny, with daytime highs in the lower to mid-80s. Clear skies continue overnight, with lows around 60. On Friday, more sun, and high temps will solidify in the mid-80s.

Saturday and Sunday both look more cloudy than sunny, with highs hovering around 80 degrees. And that general temperature range appears to hold for Monday — the actual holiday following the weekend — but right now we cannot rule out a threat of afternoon thunderstorms.

So, don't cancel your plans, but have a plan in place to stay dry!

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is on vacation and returns Tuesday, Sept. 3. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

