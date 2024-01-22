NJ pediatrician charged in Staten Island hit-run of dad with 6-year-old

🔴 A Staten Island pediatrician from Monmouth County is charged in a hit-and-run

A pediatrician from Monmouth County has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident after hitting a father and his young daughter as they crossed a street earlier this month.

Dr. Sam Leuzzi, 66, of Middletown, is accused of driving his black GMC truck into Guy Seth, 51, and his 6-year-old daughter, Zoey, who was sitting on her father’s shoulders at the busy intersection of Arthur Kill and Drumgoole Roads in the Greenridge section of Staten Island on Jan. 9, according to The New York Post.

The father and daughter were walking their pet Yorkie, which was unharmed when the crash happened, the Post also reported.

The crash seriously injured little Zoey who was rushed to the Children’s Medical Center on Long Island, battling a brain bleed and skull fracture, and had to undergo surgery, according to a GoFundMe.

Zoey’s father also suffered a concussion and is being treated at Staten Island North Hospital.

Leuzzi, who has a practice in the Grant City section of Staten Island, according to The Post, was arrested the day after the crash and charged with leaving the scene of an accident without reporting it, as well as violating right-of-way and failure to use due care laws, according to the criminal complaint.

The doctor’s lawyer, however, told The Post that he did stop before leaving but planned to go to the police precinct the next day to report it.

The victims' family and supporters told The Post they feel betrayed that a man of medicine could "allegedly behave with such calculating evil."

Leuzzi pleaded not guilty.

A GoFundMe has been set up by friends for the Seth family hoping to raise money for their medical bills.

“Your generous contributions will make a significant impact on easing the financial strain, allowing them to focus on healing and rebuilding. Every donation, no matter the size, is a step towards brighter tomorrows for Guy and Zoey,” the GoFundMe reads.

More than $6,000 has been raised so far.

