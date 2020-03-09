Pearl Jam to play 2020 Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park

Pearl Jam is the 2020 headliner announced for Sea.Hear.Now — the annual music, surf and art festival entering its third year at Asbury Park.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band has strong ties to Danny Clinch, the rockstar photographer, director and musician from Ocean County who has been one of the creative forces behind the festival.

Billy Idol, The Beach Boys, Patti Smith and Mike Campbell (formerly of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) are part of the eclectic, veteran-studded two day lineup announced Monday, in addition to The Avett Brothers, Cage the Elephant and others.

The second year of Sea.Hear.Now drew more than 35,000 concert goers to Asbury Park, as the 2019 lineup included Dave Matthews Band, the Lumineers, Joan Jett, Dropkick Murphys and the B-52s.

In addition to multiple photo shoots with Pearl Jam, Clinch has directed 2 concert films for the band; 2006's “Immagine in Cornice,” and more recently, “Let’s Play Two” from the band’s 2016 shows at Chicago's Wrigley Field.

Clinch’s first time meeting frontman Eddie Vedder also was in New Jersey — 28 years ago when Pearl Jam played Lollapalooza at Waterloo Village 1992 (Clinch himself has shared the story on social media).

Sea.Hear.Now festival arch 2019 (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

Another of Clinch’s frequent collaborators, Bruce Springsteen, hit the stage with Social Distortion for a mini-set together at the 2018 Sea.Hear.Now festival.

Springsteen also has shared a New Jersey stage with Eddie Vedder before, as they played along with the E Street Band at the 2004 Vote For Change concert at Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford.

Speculation already has begun among devoted Springsteen and Asbury fans alike, as to what cameos might be in store come September.

After an initial, early “blind sale” of tickets last month that started at $125 for 2-day General Admission, the tiered ticket price as of Monday afternoon was up to $205, before fees.

