It has to be a no, right? The correct answer has to be no; there is not even one remaining working pay phone in the state of New Jersey.

When did America have the most? 1995. In that year, there were 2,600,000 pay phones on our streets and in our buildings.

Then came cell phones. In 2001, seeing the proverbial writing on the wall, BellSouth was the first phone company to announce it was getting out of the payphone business.

In 2007 AT&T did the same, followed by Verizon in 2011.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Where are the payphones in New Jersey?

By 2018, there were so few pay phones left across the United States that the FCC decided to no longer bother auditing them to know how many were left. As a result, we can only assume.

And while I realize there still may be an old, broken-down pay phone on some occasional street corner that simply was never taken down, I have to assume there is not a single remaining pay phone left anywhere in New Jersey that works. Would any company still be servicing it? Doubtful.

The last FCC audit was done in 2016. That’s the final time they were counted, and that’s going on nearly a decade. Even nine years ago, New Jersey had only 3,517 left. 16 years prior, in 2000, we had 95,781.

So what are the odds anyone could win the challenge of finding a New Jersey public pay phone with a dial tone, and still be working to make a call?

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

I shared the story of my kids, 5 and 7 at the time, being in Union County Park and seeing a curious-looking relic on a walk near the restrooms. It was a pay phone, and even then in 2012 it was becoming an oddity. Out of curiosity, I picked up the receiver just to confirm it was long dead, and to my surprise, there actually was a dial tone.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

My kids wanted to listen, and I realized then that being born after cell phones and growing up in a landline-free home, they had never heard a dial tone before. Talk about feeling like a relic yourself!

You want to see how fast pay phones went away from the New Jersey landscape? Keep reading, and scroll through this list of states below to see where we rank in how fast ours vanished.

And in the meantime, if you can find a single working pay phone in the state of New Jersey, I’d love you to prove it. You can always send videos through the free NJ101.5 app.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

LOOK: The decline of pay phones in every state Spokeo used data from the Federal Communications Commission to explore the fall of pay phones across the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Here's how NJ prices have changed: Now, 10, 20 years ago From food items to popular clothing to entertainment outings — here's a roundup of what things cost in 2023, as compared to estimates from 2013 and 2003. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

LOOK: 79 of the Most 1970s Photos You've Ever Seen Step back into the wild, rebellious 1970s with 79 unforgettable photos that capture the era's bold fashions, entertainment and everyday life. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈