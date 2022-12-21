Paul McCartney and ‘Jersey Girl’ wife visit a cafe in New Jersey

BERNARDS — A Somerset County restaurant owner has shared his encounter with icon Paul McCartney and the rockstar’s wife, a New Jersey native.
Chris Chutnik, owner of Blue Café, said "Sir Paul" and Nancy Shevell stopped in on Friday. The cafe has been open in Basking Ridge for four years.
“I grew up on his music. It was an amazing experience to shake his hand and talk to the legend. Super nice man,” Chutnik shared on Facebook, along with a couple of photos and security camera footage from the memorable encounter.
Chutnik said to New Jersey 101.5 that the visit was a “complete surprise.”
This is not the first time that McCartney has been spotted dining with his wife in her home state.
Sadly, these bands either announced a breakup, went on indefinite hiatus or broke up entirely in 2022.
50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America
YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.
Actors Who Turned Down Major Marvel Roles
Not everyone wants to be a part of the Marvel universe. These actors all got offered high-profile gigs in Marvel movies and turned them down.
The Worst Netflix Movies Of 2022
Netflix releases so many movies every year, they can’t all be classics.
The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey
How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022
How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county
Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.
Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.
Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.
All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.