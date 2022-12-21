Paul McCartney and ‘Jersey Girl’ wife visit a cafe in New Jersey

BERNARDS — A Somerset County restaurant owner has shared his encounter with icon Paul McCartney and the rockstar’s wife, a New Jersey native.

Chris Chutnik, owner of Blue Café, said "Sir Paul" and Nancy Shevell stopped in on Friday. The cafe has been open in Basking Ridge for four years.

“I grew up on his music. It was an amazing experience to shake his hand and talk to the legend. Super nice man,” Chutnik shared on Facebook, along with a couple of photos and security camera footage from the memorable encounter.

Chutnik said to New Jersey 101.5 that the visit was a “complete surprise.”

Blue Cafe in Basking Ridge (Google Maps) Blue Cafe in Basking Ridge (Google Maps) loading...

This is not the first time that McCartney has been spotted dining with his wife in her home state.

In 2017, the couple was seen having dinner at Asbury Park landmark spot, Jimmy's Italian Restaurant.

Shevell grew up in Edison, where she attended J.P. Stevens High School, as previously reported by NJ Monthly.

Her family owns New England Motor Freight, where she has worked her way up to Vice President.

She also spent ten years as a board member for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, stepping down from that position in 2012.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Bands That Broke Up in 2022 Sadly, these bands either announced a breakup, went on indefinite hiatus or broke up entirely in 2022.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

Actors Who Turned Down Major Marvel Roles Not everyone wants to be a part of the Marvel universe. These actors all got offered high-profile gigs in Marvel movies and turned them down.

The Worst Netflix Movies Of 2022 Netflix releases so many movies every year, they can’t all be classics.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022