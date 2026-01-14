🔥 Jurors heard testimony about a pre-dawn fire at Paul Caneiro’s Ocean Township home the same day his brother’s family was killed.

🚓 Police officers described burn marks and a gas can as reasons the fire raised red flags

⚖️ Prosecutors say Caneiro set the fire to divert attention from the brutal Colts Neck killings.

FREEHOLD BOROUGH — Day three of the quadruple murder trial of Paul Caneiro focused on a fire at the defendant’s Ocean Township home, the same day that his brother’s family was found killed in their burning Colts Neck house.

Two neighbors from Tilton Drive in the Wayside section of town shared their recollections of the pre-dawn blaze on Nov. 20, 2018.

They were followed on the witness stand in Monmouth County Superior Court by Ocean Township police officers who were called to the 5 a.m. fire.

Paul Caneiro's Ocean Township home, where he lived in 2018 (Google Maps)

Police detail early signs of suspected arson

On Wednesday, Paul Caneiro sat in an argyle sweater vest and blue collared shirt, in front of projected images of his former four-bedroom house.

Body-worn camera footage clips were played in the courtroom, as Ocean Township Police Officer David Marino testified that there were several reasons that arson was suspected rather quickly.

As a white Porsche Macan SUV was parked in the driveway, Marino and several other officers at the scene reported seeing minor burn marks on the luxury vehicle and the garage, as well as a red gas can discarded nearby.

He also described following a superior officer’s order to remove the DVR from Paul Caneiro’s security cameras, which was mounted and wired inside the garage, above a refrigerator.

Family sat outside home during fire response

Marino confirmed speaking with both Paul Caneiro and his wife, Susan, the morning of their house fire.

The husband and wife, along with their two adult daughters, were sitting outside their residence in one of the family’s cars, Marino said, which was confirmed by the next witness, as well.

Kevin Redmond, who retired in November 2025, was the second Ocean Township police officer to testify on Wednesday.

While cross-examining, the defense attorneys mainly asked officers to clarify different details about Paul Caneiro’s house and property during the response over five years ago.

Caneiro family victims (L-R) Jesse, Jennifer, Keith and Sophia Caneiro (Keith Caneiro via Facebook)

Prosecutors say fire was meant to divert suspicion

Paul Caneiro has been charged with arson for the fire at his own home, which prosecutors have accused him of setting to throw suspicion off from his accused crimes in Colts Neck.

Hours after the Ocean Township fire response, just 14 miles northwest in Monmouth County, Paul Caneiro's brother, Keith, was found shot five times on the lawn near his sprawling home.

Inside, Keith's wife, Jennifer Caneiro, had been shot and stabbed, while their two children, ages 8 and 11, were both repeatedly stabbed, prosecutors have said.

Officials said a fire was then set in the basement, ravaging the victims and the house, reducing the interior to rubble.

Financial evidence revisited before arson testimony

Before introducing evidence on the accused arson in Ocean Township, a Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office detective returned to the witness stand.

Assistant Prosecutor Nicole Wallace questioned Detective Debbie Bassinder about an April 2018 email, in which Paul Caneiro said he had “accidentally selected the wrong bill pay,” and sent money to pay student loans from the trust bank account linked to his brother’s $3 million life insurance policy.

He then paid some of the money back, records show.

Bassinder testified that all 32 electronic transfers from that trust bank account in 2017 and 2018 went directly into Paul Caneiro’s personal accounts.

Starting in May 2018, Paul Caneiro then took 16 more transfers from the trust account that year — totaling another $33,000, the detective testified.

Bassinder also testified that Paul Caneiro’s bank statements sent to the family’s business accountant after May 2018 had been altered.

