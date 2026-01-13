💰 Prosecutors detailed Paul Caneiro’s mounting debts, luxury spending and drained trust accounts ahead of the Colts Neck killings.

📞 Jurors heard recordings of Keith Caneiro angrily demanding access to his $3 million life insurance policy trust, just hours before his death.

⚖️ Financial crime testimony and tense courtroom exchanges underscored the prosecution’s motive theory in Monmouth County.

FREEHOLD BOROUGH — A lengthy day of testimony on Tuesday laid out mounting financial issues facing accused killer, Paul Caneiro in the months before his relatives were slain in their Colts Neck home over five years ago.

Prosecutors have shared financial desperation as a chief motive in the quadruple murder trial now unfolding in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Starting Tuesday morning, a detective with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office who specializes in financial crimes took the witness stand.

Det. Debra Bassinder shared her analysis of records spanning a total of nine bank accounts from December 2016, through all of 2017 and 2018.

Bassinder detailed the six-figure expenses of Paul Caneiro’s household — totalling more than $402,000 in 2017 and $314,000 in 2018.

Paul Caneiro was the trustee for an irrevocable trust account, linked to a $3 million whole life insurance policy held by his younger brother, Keith Caneiro.

Bank records entered as evidence showed that Paul Caneiro made multiple withdrawals from the trust over a two-year period, draining roughly $78,000 between 2017 and 2018.

In 2017, $19,880 was paid into the trust from Paul Caneiro’s personal accounts, but no deposits were made the following year, Bassinder testified.

Caneiro Colts Neck home in August 2019, after the deadly November 2018 fire (Google Street View) Caneiro Colts Neck home in August 2019, after the deadly November 2018 fire (Google Street View) loading...

Jurors hear final phone calls between brothers

Just before a lunch break for the jury, assistant prosecutor Nicole Wallace introduced recordings of the final two known phone calls between Paul Caneiro and Keith Caneiro.

Following the break, jurors heard both recordings from Nov. 19, 2018, made by a security camera system in the Colts Neck home.

Only Keith’s side can be heard.

“I need it — I need it. Give me the f***ing log in Paul!” Keith Caneiro is heard demanding in the second call, around 6 p.m.

“An hour or two, Paul, by 8 o'clock," Keith adds, giving a deadline for providing the log in for the trust account.

Instead, by the next afternoon — Keith Caneiro, his wife, Jennifer, their 8-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son were all found viciously killed as their Colts Neck house burned around them.

Caneiro murder trial day 2 - Paul Caneiro's Ocean Township home, where he lived in 2018 (Google Maps) loading...

Luxury spending, debt and overdrafts detailed in court

Bassinder testified that Paul Caneiro had three solo bank accounts, two joint accounts with his wife and two accounts shared with a then-college-aged daughter — in addition to two accounts designated for the trust.

There was a $3,050 monthly mortgage payment on Paul Caneiro’s four-bedroom house in the Wayside area of Ocean Township, Bassinder said.

There were three different Porsche vehicles being leased, as well as a $47,000 Jeep Wrangler, for which auto loan payments began in 2017, bank records showed.

In 2016, lease payments were also started on an Audi SUV — not for a Caneiro family member, but for a woman that the defendant is accused of having an affair with, as previously reported by NJ.com.

Paul Caneiro made monthly payments on a huge tax bill to the IRS — totaling $40,523 in 2017 and $15,107 in 2018.

There were six different personal credit card accounts with heavy usage.

For one American Express account alone, $143,000 was made in payments in 2017 — and another $120,000 in 2018.

By September 2018, investigators found that one of Paul Caneiro’s frequently used personal accounts was overdrafted multiple times, by thousands of dollars - including at least two mortgage payments, the detective testified.

Read More: Caneiro murder trial opens as prosecutors detail jarring evidence

Defense challenges scope of financial testimony

During cross-examination, assistant defense attorney Andy Murray did point out that in April 2018, Keith Caneiro became aware that the trust account for the life insurance had not been properly funded — and that some money had been paid back.

Murry then asked multiple questions about transactions and records from 2014 through 2016, including banking activity by victim, Keith Caneiro involving his business-owned accounts.

After a few hours of cross-examining, Lemieux dismissed the jurors for the day at 4:30 p.m.

The judge then admonished the defense team, saying they were going into areas “I don’t know that we should be in.”

The trial resumes on Wednesday.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)