Patrick Dempsey sure, but 5 NJ guys made People’s 2023 ‘sexiest’

New Jersey guy Paul Rudd got the honor at 52 years old in 2021. You know, when he looked 32. Now in 2023 Patrick Dempsey got the nod at 57. Is "People" trying to tell us that 50s can be sexy with their selection of Sexiest Man Alive? Or is it deference to a demographics thing about their readers? (I’d vote B.)

It’s all playful anyway. On a planet with 8,072,411,172 people no one is ever really the “-est” anything. And "People" actually has other sexiest categories. Every year when they do their Sexiest Man Alive cover they also run a list called Sexy At Every Age, from 20s to 70s.

In added categories it turns out five New Jersey guys were named sexy by "People" this year. You ready?

To no one’s surprise one of the Jonas Brothers, who grew up in Wyckoff, was picked. Kevin Jonas, at 36.

Fun fact. He’s the only Jonas brother who still lives in New Jersey and there’s a charming reason why. His Jersey girl wife Danielle wanted to have children and raise them with Jersey roots near friends and family. Good for them!

Zach Braff was raised in South Orange and Maplewood and was recognized as a sexy 40-something at 48.

Two guys in their 60s were picked. Kelsey Grammer, 68, grew up in Woodbridge and Atlantic Highlands.

And Nathan Lane, 67, from Jersey City.

So that’s 4 New Jersey guys according to "People" bringing the heat. Who’s the 5th rep’ing Jersey in sexy?

A runner up in “Sexiest Morning Host” is Nate Burleson. He’s a former NFL wide receiver and current “CBS Mornings” host who lives in Franklin Lakes. He lost to Mark Consuelos, who’s not Jersey, but married Jersey girl Kelly Ripa.

All that to say, when it comes to sexy, Jersey knows what’s up.

