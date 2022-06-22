PATERSON — Passaic County authorities announced the arrest Monday of a city man for an alleged series of sexual assaults on a child, incidents which they said occurred from last fall through last month.

A release from the county prosecutor's office on Tuesday accused Lenny Feal, 23, of Paterson, of the repeated sexual abuse of a juvenile female victim in his car at various locations within the city between October 2021 and May 2022.

The child, one of multiple witnesses interviewed by authorities, confirmed the alleged timeline and setting of the assaults, the prosecutor's office said.

Neither the girl's age nor whether she was previously known to Feal were disclosed.

Feal is charged with three counts each of first-degree kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault, one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, three counts each of second-degree luring and sexual assault, five total counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of third-degree attempted hindering apprehension or prosecution.

If convicted, he could face decades in prison as well as lifetime parole supervision and entry into the Megan's Law registry.

Anyone with additional information about Feal or the alleged incidents involving him has been asked to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office tip line, 1-877-370-PCPO.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

