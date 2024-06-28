Cleaning effort in Paterson, NJ looks to spruce up commercial spaces

⚫Paterson works to clean up business environment

PATERSON - Mayor Andre Sayegh has been looking for a tool to spruce up city streets, and he tells New Jersey 101.5 the "Paterson is Picking Up" initiative is the answer.

A cleaning crew is part of the ongoing effort to pick up trash along the six wards' commercial spaces; solar-powered trash receptacles have also been installed that alert the Department of Public Works when full.

Through the boots-on-the-ground approach, the mayor says the goal is to make the business districts "more inviting, more enticing."

"It's great. It's making us look more cleaner and it's also making us look better for all the consumers and visitors that come from elsewhere," business owner Raed Odeh told News 12 New Jersey. The reaction appears to be aligning with the mayor's customer-focused approach.

For the inspiration behind the Silk City's litter-prevention efforts, you would have to look over 1,000 miles away at the Lone Star State's "Don't Mess with Texas" campaign. Sayegh says under the Texas crackdown, it reduced the state's litter by 72%.

"Keeping any community clean is a constant battle, so it doesn't just end at the end of this year. We want to make sure that we sustain this program," the mayor tells 101.5.

When asked if other New Jersey mayors have reached out about implementing something similar, Sayegh says that hasn't happened yet.

What's helping the program?

'Paterson is Picking Up' wouldn't be possible without the Urban Enterprise Zone Authority (UEZ), according to the mayor. He says it was formed to assist cities, like Paterson, who may have lost customers to suburban areas. According to the UEZ website for Paterson, the city has been involved with the program, meant for "distressed cities," since 1994. A total of 37 zones exists in the Garden State.

Also, he says the Clean Communities Fund recently gave a grant amounting close to $300,000 to help with the anti-litter program.

Combining the receptacles and the Clean Commercial Corridor Program that has crews on the ground and more, Sayegh tells 101.5 over $1 million is being utilized by the city.

Is it here to stay?

It looks like time will tell when it comes to its lasting impact.

The latest cleanliness push to address commercial spaces dates back to April of this year, according to TAPinto Paterson. Though still early on, the mayor seems committed to sustaining the initiative.

