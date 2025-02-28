NJ pastor with a taste for bling accused of drugging, raping teen

🔴 A Trenton pastor has been charged with sexually assaulting a teen

🔴 It happened at his home in January and February, officials say

🔴 The teen may have been drugged before the assaults

TRENTON — A pastor has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenager on multiple occasions this year.

The assaults occurred at the Trenton home of 64-year-old Charles Brinson, who is bishop of the Brinson Memorial Church, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators said that earlier this month, the 16-year-old victim contacted the Trenton Police Department to report that Brinson sexually assaulted them on separate occasions in January and February 2024 at Brinson’s home.

The victim claimed they were drugged prior to the assaults, saying Brinson held a bottle with a clear, unknown substance up to their nose, causing them to lose consciousness and pass out.

Brinson, who is known for his “opulent displays” of luxury, according to The Trentonian, was arrested at his home on Wednesday.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault of an incapacitated victim and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain Brinson pending trial.

Brinson has faced similar charges before. According to 6 ABC Action News, in 2008, Brinson was arrested and charged with felony contact with a minor and was wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Philadelphia teen. He pleaded guilty and served four years of probation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit Sergeant Sherika Salmon at (609) 960-3119.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom