Passing time in quarantine: board games and gambling kids

In our latest episode of the #SpeakingPodcast, my cohosts Jay Black and Jessica Gibson shared stories of a new trend during quarantine: board games. Apparently Monopoly is the top choice in the Gibson household and in the Black family? Well, Jay teaching his kids poker. Ok, so they’re betting with pennies so the college fund is not at risk, but it reminded me of a less politically correct time. I grew up playing cards and hanging out in the game room at the old Golden Nugget Casino when my grandparents hit the gambling floor.

We also discussed the tension and intensity of gaming in person and the fun you can have without a screen. What’s your no-screen fun? For me, it’s playing chess with my son although he’s got a little more patience than me and usually wins.

Listen and enjoy the conversation that I’m betting you can relate to! Thanks to our sponsor and all the great folks who make the experience at Flemington Car and Truck Country the best in the business.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.