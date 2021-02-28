Passaic County cops make two child sex abuse busts, a day apart

Passaic County authorities have arrested a man and a woman a day apart in separate incidents of child sex abuse.

An 18-year-old woman from Clifton was arrested on Saturday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes announced, after her office's Special Victims Unit responded to a report of a six-year-old child being sexually abused within a city residence.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and obtained a video capturing the incident, which happened in the presence of a five-year-old child, Valdes said.

Mourissa McCarthy is charged with first degree aggravated sexual assault, first degree endangering the welfare of a child, second degree sexual assault and two counts of third degree endangering the welfare of a child.

A day earlier, 34-year-old Omar Williams, of Paterson, was arrested, stemming from a Jan. 18 incident in which SVU investigators said Williams entered the home of an acquaintance and had sexual contact with three children there.

He is charged with two counts of second degree sexual assault, one count of second degree attempted sexual assault, and three counts of third degree endangering the welfare of a child.

McCarthy and Williams both are awaiting their respective detention hearings in Passaic County Superior Court.

In each, separate case, the prosecutor’s office plans to file a motion for pretrial detention, Valdes said.