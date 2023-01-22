One of the big favorites for many at breakfast is waffles. Waffles have always seemed to take a back seat to pancakes, but more and more "the waffle" has worked its way into tables around the nation and I too enjoy a delicious waffle with butter and syrup as well.

It's interesting because waffles are more than just breakfast these days. Chicken and waffles have become a big "dinner" and/or "lunch" item. They are also a popular favorite for "dessert" with ice cream.

Our article focuses on waffles at the Jersey Shore and we get popular spots from Tripadvisor. Let's take a look at their list starting at #8 and working our way down to #1

Located at 2157 NJ-35, Sea Girt, NJ 08750.

Located at 24 Centennial Dr, Long Branch, NJ 07740

Located at 816 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

Located in 2116 NJ-35, Oakhurst, NJ 07755

4. Sandbox Cafe in Surf City (Which Recently Closed) After retiring let'sd hope someone keeps this LBI Icon going :(

Located at 1403 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City, NJ 08008

Located at 1643 NJ-88, Brick Township, NJ 08724

Located at 303 Ocean Ave N, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

Located at 31 John F Kennedy Blvd, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243

There is a list of "best waffles" at the Shore according to Tripadvisor. What waffle houses would you add to the list? Share your recommendations below. We always love getting your input and restaurant reviews.

