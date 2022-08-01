MANCHESTER — A special enforcement detail at Heritage Minerals during the weekend led to over 200 summons being issued after police found hundreds of people illegally using the area around the lake.

Manchester police for years have reminded residents that the 7,000-acre area that includes parts of Manchester, Berkeley, Lakehurst and Toms River is private property and is a safety hazard.

A number of people have drowned and needed to be rescued year-round from the property, known for its alluring "blue hole" water and social media-worthy views.

Noise and parking complaints continue to come in from the neighborhoods like Suncrest Village, Pine Acres Manor, Summit Park, and Leisure Village West-leading Manchester police to address the issues with the special enforcement detail.

Activity around Heritage Minerals in Manchester Activity around Heritage Minerals in Manchester (Manchester police) loading...

Party time!

Officers found many ATVs, boats and swimmers in and around the lake. A total of 221 citations for municipal ordinance violations, criminal violations and motor vehicle-related violations.

As police arrived, some of those in the area tried to leave. One vehicle got stuck in the sand three times while being escorted out by police. A tow truck was called and the operator was billed.

“Quality-of-life issues for Manchester residents and public safety have been and will remain the focus of the Manchester Police Department as it continues to address the issues involving Heritage Minerals”, Manchester Police Chief Robert Dolan said in a written statement.

The Ocean County Sheriff's Department, Toms River Police, the New Jersey State Police Aviation Unit, and Marine Unit assisted Manchester police with the enforcement.

The property was originally owned by American Smelting and Refining Co. and sold to Heritage Minerals. Mining continued until the early 1980s.

Heritage Minerals site Heritage Minerals site (Manchester police) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Spirit Halloween is back: Here's where to find them in NJ A list of towns throughout New Jersey where you can find Spirit Halloween stores for 2022. Towns are listed in alphabetical order. Click or tap on the town names for more details.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.