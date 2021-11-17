‘Particularly horrific': NJ mom to stay jailed after kids killed

SOMERVILLE — Yuhwei Chou, the Somerset County mother charged with the murders of her 7-year-old daughter and 10-month-old son, has been ordered to remain jailed pending trial by a state Superior Court Judge.

MyCentralJersey.com reported that Judge Peter Tober said "the facts are particularly horrific in this case" as he ruled against release for the 36-year-old woman.

One of the few things Chou, of the Skillman section of Montgomery, revealed during Tuesday's detention hearing was that she is a Taiwanese citizen, not a U.S. citizen, according to the MyCentralJersey report.

Get our free mobile app

Otherwise, the report said, she remained mostly emotionless in her appearance from a video room at the Somerset County Jail, where she will remain.

The murders of little Samantha and Paul Ross unfolded two Mondays ago in Hillsborough, according to an affidavit of probable cause, but Chou told police she had been planning the killings for a week prior to that.

Last Tuesday morning, a bystander found Chou and the two children all duct-taped and zip-tied, Chou's hands tied to her steering wheel, after coming upon their car in a ditch.

The MyCentralJersey report said that Chou admitted to police she tied her own hands to the wheel.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

How to get from Monmouth/Ocean to the Holland Tunnel without paying tolls Sometimes even your GPS doesn't know the back way to certain places.

Inventions you probably didn't know are New Jersey born