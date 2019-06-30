Parkway crash slows Sunday ride home from Jersey Shore

HOLMDEL — A crash on the northbound Garden State Parkway made for a slow ride home from the Shore on Sunday afternoon.

Three lanes heading northbound in the outer lanes were blocked north of exit 116 for the PNC Bank Arts Center, causing a multi-mile delay in both the inner and outer lanes. There was also a rubbernecking delay on the southbound side.

No public event was scheduled for the Arts Center on Sunday.

The crash also created traffic on Route 18 and Route 36 from drivers hoping to avoid the Parkway.

State Police did not immediately return a message seeking additional information about the crash.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5