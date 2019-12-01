Park will honor 10-yr-old boy shot, killed at NJ HS football game

ATLANTIC CITY — The memory of a 10-year-old boy gunned down at a high school football game in a neighboring community will live on at a city park, according to the mayor.

Micah Tennant died several days after being struck by gunfire at Pleasantville High School during that school's playoff game with Camden High School on Nov. 15.

Micah was laid to rest with a viewing and funeral at the New Shiloh Baptist Church on Saturday, where Atlantic City Mayor Marty Smalls announced that a basketball court and playground would be built inside an existing park on Maryland Avenue and renamed in his honor, according to the Press of Atlantic City.

Smalls did not immediately return a message on Sunday morning.

The boy's death was on the same day that the two teams resumed their game and played the final minutes at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, the home of the NFL's Eagles. As reported by the New York Times, some teen players only learned of the 10-year-old's passing when they arrived at the stadium.

After Micah's death on Nov. 20, charges against 31-year-old Alvin Wyatt, who prosecutors say was the gunman at the football field, were upgraded to include murder.

Wyatt also is charged with two counts of attempted murder, stemming from the bullet wounds of a 15-year-old boy and 27-year-old Ibn Abdullah. Abdullah also was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

At a detention hearing on Wednesday a judge ruled that Wyatt would remain jailed until his trial.

Two others charged in the case will also remain jailed pending trial. Both are charged with unlawful weapons possession after being arrested in a car that fled the scene.

Police records show one of them acknowledged tossing a gun out the window of the car as it drove into nearby Atlantic City. But his lawyer stressed that the gun tossed from the car was not the murder weapon.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5