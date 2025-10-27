As sad as I am to wrap up another spooky season, I’m glad that the week of Halloween is finally here!

Decorations are up, costumes have been picked, and — ideally — you already have candy ready for your trick-or-treaters.

There was always something I was curious about as a kid regarding Halloween candy, and a new study basically confirmed my suspicions.

Your parents are Halloween thieves.

I had figured parents would dip into their kids’ candy. They can’t finish the whole pillowcase full of candy on their own. I hadn’t realized just how far parents will go to have a sweet treat.

Parents commit these candy crimes on Halloween

According to the study performed by Little Sleepies, adults are keeping secrets from their children when it comes to their Halloween haul.

For instance, one in four parents admitted to hiding their child’s trick-or-treating candy so they can enjoy it themselves.

Is that where all my Reese's peanut butter cups went, dad?

Some parents don’t even give the kids a chance to have first dibs. 40% consider the candy fair game starting Halloween night.

At least give them until Nov. 2!

This finding must have been started by some sort of evil genius: 30% of parents impose a “candy tax” in exchange for taking their kids trick-or-treating.

Diabolical.

It’s not ghosts and ghouls that kids need to be fearful of this Halloween night. It’s their thieving parents going after their treats.

Are you guilty of such crimes, let us know how popular this is in the Garden State in our poll:

🎃 Happy Halloween! 👻

