Paramus, NJ cop chased down teen with loaded firearm (Opinion)

For years I have been saying that there is literally nothing "routine" about the duties of a police officer. Whether they are pulling over a car, responding to a call to a home, or simply patrolling a neighborhood, cops never know what's next.

Earlier this week, Officer Michael Mordaga from the Paramus PD stopped a car on Paramus Road a little after 5 p.m.

The officer reportedly pulled the vehicle over for having "extremely tinted windows." As we know in New Jersey, tinting the windshield and front side windows is not legal.

Thankfully Officer Mordaga was focused and aware of everything going on around him.

The three teens in the car did not have a license and reportedly had no knowledge of who owned the car. One of the teens in the back seat took off when the cops question him. Turns out the 17-year-old had a loaded gun on him, officials said.

This case speaks to a lot of issues we are seeing in the Garden State. Young kids walking around with loaded firearms planning who knows what. Cops spotting a simple motor vehicle infraction, acting on it, and then taking a potential threat off the street.

Today's #BlueFriday nominee is Officer Michael Mordaga for again demonstrating the critical role cops play at so many levels in protecting public safety. As I say when I end every speech to law enforcement groups around the state, "there is a thin line between civilization and savagery...and that line is Blue."

