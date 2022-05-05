A bizarre museum meant to blow your mind will open at American Dream in NJ

EAST RUTHERFORD — The American Dream mega-mall is adding yet, another new, attraction to its already exciting plethora of entertainment options.

Set to open in late 2022, the 11,000-square-foot Paradox Museum os described by promoters as a must-see, must-share destination for all ages.

Art, illusion, and adventure converge at the Paradox Museum where guests of all ages will be able to enjoy mind-twisting, eye-tricking experiences through more than 70 paradox-based exhibits.

Visitors can learn everything about the science behind these paradoxes and take spectacular photos that go beyond realism.

"We offer an experience that will open up new perspectives and touch the hearts and minds of those who wish to truly challenge their senses," said Harris Douros, CEO of Paradox Museums.

An exact opening date for the Paradox Museum has not been announced.

American Dream, which spans over 3 million square feet in size, is also home to the award-winning DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, Dream Wheel, Legoland Discovery Center, and more.

