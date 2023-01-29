Pair of 17-year-old teens shot, 1 dead in Bridgeton, NJ

How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022
How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county
Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.
Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.
Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.
All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.
