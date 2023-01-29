Pair of 17-year-old teens shot, 1 dead in Bridgeton, NJ

Bridgeton police vehicle. (Bridgeton police)

BRIDGETON — An early morning shooting has left one teenager dead and another in the hospital. 

Cops responding to a call for a shooting in the area of the 300 block of North Pearl Street in Bridgeton around 12:30 a.m. Sunday found one 17-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Officers also found a 17-year-old female also suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. She was airlifted to Cooper Hospital in Camden and was expected to survive.

(Google Maps)
Authorities did not identify either victim. Detectives are investigating the shooting.

"Investigators are currently pursuing several leads," the prosecutor said in a statement.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to reach out to Det. Mark Yoshioka with the Bridgeton police at 856-392-9031 or CCPO Det. Det. Kyle Mecouch at 856-332-4379.

