PA man torches pick-up truck at NJ car lot, burns 8 vehicles

LODI — A Bucks County man was charged with arson after intentionally setting a pickup on fire at a used car dealership and damaging other vehicles.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Jonathan Czyzewski, 37, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, torched the 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup in the parking lot of a used car dealership called MFT Auction on Route 46 in Lodi on July 30 around 4:40 a.m. Firefighters got the fire out after it damaged seriously eight adjacent vehicles.

An investigation determined Czyzewski intentionally set the fires. He was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated arson, third-degree arson and third-degree criminal mischief.

He is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility in Doylestown, PA, pending extradition to Bergen County.

