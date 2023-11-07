Driver arrested after NJ hit-and-run that hospitalized pedestrian

🔷 NJ pedestrian was hit

🔷 The 67-year-old struck while crossing a street

🔷 A Philadelphia driver is now arrested

A 20-year-old from Philadelphia has been arrested on charges related to a hit-and-run last month that sent a woman to the hospital in New Jersey.

Ridgefield Park police responded the night of Sept. 24 to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Ridgefield and Winant avenues.

The 67-year-old pedestrian, a Ridgefield Park resident, was seriously hurt. She was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment.

Investigators with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Ridgefield Park police found that a 2014 Ford Transit van struck the victim as she crossed Winant Avenue, and then fled the area.

Naser Abu Ali, who works as a tow truck operator, was arrested on Monday, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Ali was charged with third-degree counts of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury and endangering an injured victim.

