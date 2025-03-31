Owner of rare car sues after NJ fire chief ruins it with gravel and mud

🔺NJ man sues over damaged rare car

PISCATAWAY — The owner of an extremely rare imported sports car is suing a firehouse chief, who is accused of tossing gravel and mud onto the parked vehicle.

Mark Bahna, a Piscataway resident, filed the lawsuit last week against Joshua Scolnick, as well as Piscataway Fire District No. 3 and Arbor Hose Company No. 1.

Bahna bought and imported a limited edition 1995 Nissan Nismo 270R, according to his complaint, which was first reported on by MyCentralJersey.

The vehicle is five of 30 ever made and was previously owned by famed Japanese racecar driver Keiichi Tsuchiya.

Middlesex County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Middlesex County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

According to his complaint, Bahna bought and imported the vehicle in mint condition with original paint, decals and matching numbers.

He is a member of the business Montclair Auto Sales Group.

Bahna had the Nissan parked outside in his Piscataway driveway on West 7th Street, right next to the fire station, the complaint said.

On May 4, 2024, Bahna found the vehicle “covered with a large amount of rocks, dirt and debris.”

It had suffered scratches, dents, cracks and chips to its paint, decals, lights, glass and exterior parts.

NJ fire chief sued over damages to rare sports car (r33skylinegtr via Instagram) NJ fire chief sued over damages to rare sports car (r33skylinegtr via Instagram) loading...

Bahna reviewed exterior security camera footage and saw video of Scolnick, throwing buckets of rocks, dirt and debris onto the coveted car, according to his suit.

Scolnick was the chief of Arbor Hose and on “fire duty” at the time of the incident.

He allegedly admitted he did not like how water drained from the private property onto the fire station property.

Two days after it happened, Bahna filed a report with Piscataway Township police.

Scolnick was charged with third-degree criminal mischief. In November, he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, a petty disorderly persons offense.

Piscataway Police (via Piscataway Police) Piscataway Police (via Piscataway Police) loading...

Before it was damaged, the Nissan was being sold for $500,000, the lawsuit said.

But the offer fell through and the vehicle now must be professionally restored, significantly reducing its value, Bahna claims.

The six-count lawsuit alleges intentional property damage, negligence and trespassing.

It seeks unspecified damages to cover the car’s need for restoration as well as consequential, punitive and other damages “as the court deems proper and just.”

Footage from the security cameras has also been posted to an Instagram account apparently held by Bahna.

