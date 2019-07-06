Overturned truck slows traffic on NJ Turnpike in Mercer

ROBBINSVILLE — A tractor trailer that overturned and spilled its load of produce early Saturday morning between exits 7A and 8 on the New Jersey Turnpike caused traffic problems for hours.

The truck in the northbound outer lanes overturned onto the guard rail dividing the inner and outer lanes sometime after 2 a.m.

The Robbinsville firefighters union said on Twitter that "the driver had self extricated and miraculously only incurred minor injuries."

The overturn left a mess and the crushed guard rail needed to be repaired.

Ryan Williams drove past the scene several hours later and said the truck was uprighted but produce was still being cleaned up.

The right lane of the inner roadway was still closed at 10:50 a.m. causing a multi-mile delay.

State Police did not immediately return a request for more information.

