Overturned tanker truck shuts part of Turnpike, access to I-287

EDISON — An overturned tanker truck overnight shutdown a portion of the New Jersey Turnpike following a multi vehicle crash.

State Police said the tanker was was carrying gasoline and overturned in the southbound outer lanes near exit 10 for Routes 287 and 440 just after midnight. There were several minor injuries in the crash but the circumstances remained under investigation, according to police.

The ramps from both the inner and outer lanes to exit 10 remained closed as of 5:40 a.m. The outer lanes were closed for 27 miles overnight between Newark and the crash scene for cleanup and the investigation.

Video posted by News 12 New Jersey showed the tanker surrounded by foam on the outer lanes.

A trooper said the gasoline needed to be contained but did not know the amount the truck was carrying. An official at the crash scene told RLS Metro Breaking News the tanker was carrying 7,000 gallons of fuel.

