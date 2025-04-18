Over 4,000 layoffs on the way in NJ. Is your company on the list?

It’s getting dicey out there, kids. So far in 2025, more than 4,100 layoffs have been announced at New Jersey workplaces. And we’re not even halfway through the year!

Big names are behind a lot of the cuts. According to an article on Patch.

Back in January, Walmart announced it was cutting nearly 500 jobs at its Hoboken location. Novartis in East Hanover laid off over 400, and GEODIS Logistics in Monroe let go of 334 employees. Add in the closures of all JoAnn and Forever 21 stores, and that’s another 321 people out of work.

Now in April, the trend continues. TD Bank is phasing out 52 positions from its U.S. headquarters in Cherry Hill. JPMorgan Chase just filed paperwork for 145 more layoffs in its Jersey City office on top of the 121 they already announced back in February.

Pharma giant Reckitt Benckiser will cut 190 jobs at its Parsippany headquarters by August 1. They already cut 100 last spring. Cigna’s subsidiary Evernorth is trimming 62 positions in Morris Plains, while Dufry by Avolta (a travel retailer) is cutting 80 jobs in East Rutherford by July. And Edison-based Whitsons Food Service is laying off 66 employees this week.

All of these are showing up in what’s called a WARN notice. That’s part of a federal law from 1988 called the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. The law basically says that most big employers (those with 100 or more employees) have to give at least 60 days’ notice before a big round of layoffs or closures. It’s meant to give workers and their communities a heads-up and a chance to plan.

Between inflation, supply chain issues, and new tariffs looming, it’s no wonder businesses are being cautious. But for thousands of Jersey workers, this year is already off to a tough start.

