New Jersey drivers facing an extra $3,000 a year in tolls into NYC (Opinion)

If I had a dollar for every time I had to inform you of some type of price increase in New Jersey, I would be a millionaire.

But yes. There soon could possibly be another one that might really deter New Jerseyans from wanting to work in New York City if remote employment is not an option.

There has been talk of New York using New Jersey drivers "like an ATM," and this possible new charge proves just that.

According to NJ.com, an additional toll may be added for drivers, "headed south of 60th street in Manhattan," which is being attributed to, "congestion pricing fees."

And yes, this would be on top of those $16 tolls that drivers must pay to get onto the George Washington Bridge.

It is being estimated that if this plan goes through, it could cost New Jersey drivers who commute into the city an extra $3,000 per year.

Besides the financial benefits, officials are hoping this will encourage out-of-state commuters to use public transportation versus driving into the city with their individual vehicle because it could help minimize pollution.

But there are a few pieces of good news for New Jersey.

1. A new clause of this bill is being introduced that if passed, would "prohibit the U.S. transportation secretary from awarding capital funding money to the MTA until New Jersey drivers are exempted from congestion pricing fees."

2. There is also talk that if this bill passes as is, "New Jersey commuters could receive a tax credit at the end of the year equal to the congestion fee paid by New Jersey commuters."

I mean, great, we would break even. But Republican U.S. Rep Jeff Van Drew's comment hits the nail on the head:

“Thousands of New Jersey commuters enter into New York City daily and these congestion tax scheme proposals amount to unfair double taxation - it is just bad policy,” Van Drew said. "We must work together to create a fair and honest solution [because this will make it much] harder and more expensive for people to live in New Jersey.”

YEA! WHAT HE SAID!

In a way, I get it. The roads are crowded, which means they become that much more worn down and the money for upkeep has to come from somewhere.

But why from New Jersey commuters who are already paying a boatload every year just for the commute itself?

Working remotely was already extremely appealing but if this new toll is built, it will become New Jersey workers' only option so they can keep their heads financially afloat.

New York: I hope you know what you are doing.

If you are against this — which I am sure a lot of you ready are — speak up and reach out to your local politicians.

Nothing has been officially passed so there is still time for your voice to be heard.

