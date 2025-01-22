Outrageous! Half of NJ is willing to ditch love for THIS

We’re nearing February, which means that not only is the Super Bowl approaching, but so is Valentines Day.

Which is more important to New Jerseyans?

I was actually shocked by the answer to this.

While I’m absolutely NOT someone who holds investment in Valentines Day - I think it’s incredibly overrated and puts too much pressure on couples — I can’t believe that people would hold more investment in a football game than the date night.

A study by Wetten.com, however, said just that.

After surveying thousands of respondents, they found that one in two New Jerseyans would be willing to give up finding their true love in order to have their preferred NFL team win a Super Bowl.

This is truly insane to me.

The local teams:

52% of New York Jets fans would choose a big game win over true love.

51% of Philadelphia Eagles fans want their team to score big instead of finding a significant other.

40% of New York Giants fans would prefer to sweat over the game’s score as opposed to sweat over where to go on a date.

Look, I understand being invested in something you watch on TV, I’ve been watching the same seasons of Gilmore Girls for the last 20+ years… but at a certain point don’t you have to think about your real life and interpersonal relationships?

It’s not just a male thing, women are more likely to swap love for a win — 51% would hand their team the Lombardi Trophy over finding love, compared to 46% of men.

But what about you? Which would you prefer?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

