Ouch! Half of New Jersey’s most expensive ZIPs are in Monmouth & Ocean counties

Congratulations to us. If you combine Monmouth and Ocean counties, half of the most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey are here.

To be fair, four of those belong to Monmouth, with Ocean only placing one town in the top 10, according to Patch.

Before we reveal those five towns, we anted to give you a chance to take your best guesses.

We can tell you this. Some of the town names that came to your mind first are most likely not on the list. For example, Colts Neck, Spring Lake, Manalapan, Middletown or Holmdel are not there.

Here's another hint. Every one of these towns have a median household income of at least $1.1 million.

These are the 4 most expensive ZIP codes in Monmouth County. Each of these towns made the Top 10 most expensive in the state. The town's median household income is also listed.

#1 Deal, $1,313,000 (#4 on state's Top 10 list)

#2 Avon by the Sea, $1,250,000 (# 5 in state)

#3 Sea Girt $1,127,000 (# 9 in the state)

#4 Rumson $1,100,000 (#10 in the state)

The one Ocean County town to make the state's Top 10 list:

Mantoloking $1,138,000 (ranking it #8 in the state)

So, yes there is a lot of money in the Garden State, and yes it seems like most of it is all around us. Everywhere. Except in our pockets. But at least it's closer to us than we thought.

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New Jersey using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America