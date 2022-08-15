Ouch! Deer injures man riding on bicycle in Marlboro, NJ

Ouch! Deer injures man riding on bicycle in Marlboro, NJ

Deer runs across a street (NJ DEP), street sign in Marlboro (Google Street View)

MARLBORO – A bicyclist was injured by a deer that had unsuccessfully tried to leap over him on Sunday.

Police Capt. Steve Levy said the man was riding on Wyncrest Road near Windfall Lane in Marlboro around 9:30 a.m. when a deer ran towards him out of the woods.

A witness said the deer didn't quite make it over the rider and hit him in the head.

The rider was wearing a helmet but suffered head and facial injuries, according to Levy.

Levy did not know the fate of the deer.

According to the deer website BuckBow.com, a whitetail deer can jump as high as 12 feet with a running start. However, a deer's eyes are on the sides of its head, which gives it poor depth perception. They also can not see colors well.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

What to know about the spotted lanternfly and the tree of heaven in New Jersey

This is especially important now since the Spotted Lanternfly appears to be spreading to more parts of New Jersey. The tree of heaven is a very likely place to find those egg masses come fall.

What would happen to NJ if we were attacked by nuclear weapons?

We used NUKEMAP by Alex Wellerstein to see what would happen if a nuclear warhead hit New York, Philadelphia, Washington or New Jersey.

The models show what would happen in aerial detonation, meaning the bomb would be set off in the sky, causing considerable damage to structures and people below; or what would happen in a ground detonation, which would have the alarming result of nuclear fallout. The models do not take into account the number of casualties that would result from fallout.

LOOK: These Are the 50 biggest retailers in America

Stacker compiled a list of the 50 biggest retailers in the country, using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation.
Filed Under: Marlboro, Monmouth County
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top