Ouch! Deer injures man riding on bicycle in Marlboro, NJ

MARLBORO – A bicyclist was injured by a deer that had unsuccessfully tried to leap over him on Sunday.

Police Capt. Steve Levy said the man was riding on Wyncrest Road near Windfall Lane in Marlboro around 9:30 a.m. when a deer ran towards him out of the woods.

A witness said the deer didn't quite make it over the rider and hit him in the head.

The rider was wearing a helmet but suffered head and facial injuries, according to Levy.

Levy did not know the fate of the deer.

According to the deer website BuckBow.com, a whitetail deer can jump as high as 12 feet with a running start. However, a deer's eyes are on the sides of its head, which gives it poor depth perception. They also can not see colors well.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

