Opulent $2.3M cottage for sale in Cherry Hill, NJ
Mahogany, marble, 400 square feet of closet space? Those are just a few highlights from a cottage-style mansion for sale in Cherry Hill fit for a princess (or one of the Real Housewives).
Growing up, if I'd seen this kind of mansion, I'd have thought it was the real-life version my Barbie Dream House. I mean, it's a NICE pile of bricks. And, by bricks I'm talking granite, stucco, and slate.
On the outside, this 6,749-square-foot property, built in 2004, is beautifully and meticulously landscaped. It looks like the type of home one of the royals might run off to on holiday.
I don't even know where to start in describing all the features of this house on Barbara Drive, but, grand staircase? Check. Intercom? Check. Crown molding? Check. Gourmet kitchen? Check. Spa and sauna? Check. Elevator? Check.
This place, which boasts 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, according to its listing on Zillow.com, can be yours for the asking price of $2.3 million.
Keep scrolling to take a look around!