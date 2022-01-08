Mahogany, marble, 400 square feet of closet space? Those are just a few highlights from a cottage-style mansion for sale in Cherry Hill fit for a princess (or one of the Real Housewives).

Growing up, if I'd seen this kind of mansion, I'd have thought it was the real-life version my Barbie Dream House. I mean, it's a NICE pile of bricks. And, by bricks I'm talking granite, stucco, and slate.

On the outside, this 6,749-square-foot property, built in 2004, is beautifully and meticulously landscaped. It looks like the type of home one of the royals might run off to on holiday.

Get our free mobile app

I don't even know where to start in describing all the features of this house on Barbara Drive, but, grand staircase? Check. Intercom? Check. Crown molding? Check. Gourmet kitchen? Check. Spa and sauna? Check. Elevator? Check.

This place, which boasts 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, according to its listing on Zillow.com, can be yours for the asking price of $2.3 million.

Keep scrolling to take a look around!

Look Inside This Opulent, $2.3M Cherry Hill NJ Mansion Fit for a Princess Mahogany, marble, 400 square feet of closet space? Those are just a few highlights from a cottage-style mansion for sale in Cherry Hill, New Jersey fit for a princess (or one of the Real Housewives).

See Inside Bethenny Frankel's For-Sale Modern SoHo Loft Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel's modern loft in the historic Manhattan neighborhood of SoHo is for sale at $6.9 million. Take a look inside!

PHOTOS: Super Extra $15 Million Millville NJ Mansion Hides Something Awesome Out Back OMG, this place is like a mini Southfork!